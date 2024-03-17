Sign up
Photo 1028
couldn't remember what I'd got
filling in holiday shots: I believe I took something of the appropriate colour each day - this was the first pink on Sunday 17th - and a quick glance shows me there were other options (well done me!)
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Dog ('months' of things/odds and ends)
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
17th March 2024 10:00am
Tags
pink
,
hibiscus
,
madeira
,
jgb
,
rainbow2024
Corinne C
ace
A pretty flower
April 1st, 2024
