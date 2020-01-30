Sign up
6 / 365
Ish does art
went to a little exhibition where the theme was recycling - this maker takes old books and fills them with different paper and rebinds them
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria, UK - the English Lake District - UNESCO World Heritage Site. Previously from Staffordshire. Following ex-ShutterCal-ers to...
2235
photos
56
followers
34
following
407
3
182
505
4
5
506
6
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Rat!
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
30th January 2020 2:16pm
Tags
books
,
yotr
Lesley Aldridge
ace
They look like lovely books, I love the wallpaper too.
January 30th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@countrylassie
lots of good crafty things
January 30th, 2020
