Previous
Next
Ish does art by anniesue
6 / 365

Ish does art

went to a little exhibition where the theme was recycling - this maker takes old books and fills them with different paper and rebinds them
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria, UK - the English Lake District - UNESCO World Heritage Site. Previously from Staffordshire. Following ex-ShutterCal-ers to...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
They look like lovely books, I love the wallpaper too.
January 30th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
@countrylassie lots of good crafty things
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise