Stress by anothab
Stress

Between incessant toothache, Veeam, RustDesk and various other wankshit... today can go deep throat itself. Got home and shut myself away all night watching Dawson's Creek re-runs & playing Yakuza... ✌🏼
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

@anothab
