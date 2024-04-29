Sign up
Photo 5549
Stress
Between incessant toothache, Veeam, RustDesk and various other wankshit... today can go deep throat itself. Got home and shut myself away all night watching Dawson's Creek re-runs & playing Yakuza... ✌🏼
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
365 Project
close