Bevs

After another day of frustration trying to resolve RustDesk bullshit and chasing down my Evri delivery from SHEIN, I relished the opportunity to go for a few bevs after work 🍻 knocked on for Carney at 7pm like a giddy school kid (pre-mobile phone era) seeing if their friend wanted to come out to play, only to find out he wasn't in... 🤦🏼‍♂️ I ended up over the Moorland with the scholar and gentleman Chris Mountford supping on a Madri and having a catch up 🍺 then Pete arrived and we skedaddled off down Forresters since Moorland was closing up for the night... there the shenaningans expanded over several Cruzcampo's with the ambiance of a bit of rough that we love when we came from the gutter! Cheers ya fuckers! 🍻