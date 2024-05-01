Malta

Had a great night with T, Stace & Moz trying to arrange a holiday... 🛫 the evening begins with us all just having the typical formalities and catch-up for an hour, the banalities about the trivialities of daily life - the usual stuff like enshittification, pussy shots, 4-stone florida weight, elephants killing cows etc 😐



Gradually we move onto ordering a bit of food in, deferring to the old reliable Flames Smallthorne for a quintessential 16" Asain Pizza and a few other bits and pieces... 🍕🍗 at this point it's like 22:30 and we still haven't addressed the actual purpose of the evening, finding a holiday that is affordable and ticks all the boxes that differ between each attendee... LOL. What a shit show that devolves to as we fail to find anything suitable! 💩 ...and get repeatedly distracted (namely myself) as we reminisce about past holidays, regaling ourselves with tales of our misadventures and perusing photos that underpin the narrative. Have you ever seen learning English with Ricky Gervais and Karl Pilkington? "Fancy dress... they think he's in fancy dress!" 🤣 Fuck sake peeps, get back to looking at holidays!



So where are we going? Bucharest, Albania, Talinn, Sofia, Montenegro? Stace is thinking Nordic. Moz has never been France. Tez thinks Athens sounds tempting... 🤔 In fact, we fuck around that long that midnight arrives and along with it, Travel Republic and Jet2 both go offline for routine website maintenance... 🤦🏼‍♂️ Undeterred we continue scouring TUI, EasyJet, RyanAir, Skyscanner, Kayak, Trivago, Booking, LoveHolidays etc, whilst the guests pillage my cupboards and fridge for crisps, chocolate and yoghurts. We spend the next hour bickering about destinations, flight times, amenities, sleeping arrangements, and the absence of craft ale bars in remote resorts that aren't located in capital cities... 🍻



However as time sprints past us, and 1am rapidly approaches, we thankfully find a viable option on LoveHolidays, the intriguing and beguiling Malta. After a bit of refining we deduce that Malta may quite possibility fit the bill and start drilling down to the finer details... 🥳 At 01:38am, to the chorus of yawns and the unaninimous acceptance that we're all ready for bed, we call it a night... 😴 We're close enough to the goal that we can figure out the specifics in the coming days; but suffice to say, it looks like we're going to Malta!



Right, now everyone get your shit together and leave so I can go to bed... wait, whose is this almond milk in the fridge milk? 🥛🤨