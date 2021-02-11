No Roses in Dartford!

I finally finished my Paul Klee lookie likie painting. It was done in so many sittings as every time I picked up my brush it seemed something else occurred that needed my time and attention. I stopped before adding roses as I was happy with it and it makes it more my own. All done with three adjacent colours from the colour wheel Klee style. I really didn't think I'd like doing this at the beginning but I thoroughly enjoyed it.

I put the photos of the Dartford landmarks I used at the bottom to help identify them in the painting. From left to right: Dartford Bridge, Darent Valley Hospital and the Bluewater lipstick building.

Biggest thing learnt from this was to tape the paper down to stop it going curly and to stop answering the phone 😆



Carole