No Roses in Dartford! by artsygang
No Roses in Dartford!

I finally finished my Paul Klee lookie likie painting. It was done in so many sittings as every time I picked up my brush it seemed something else occurred that needed my time and attention. I stopped before adding roses as I was happy with it and it makes it more my own. All done with three adjacent colours from the colour wheel Klee style. I really didn't think I'd like doing this at the beginning but I thoroughly enjoyed it.
I put the photos of the Dartford landmarks I used at the bottom to help identify them in the painting. From left to right: Dartford Bridge, Darent Valley Hospital and the Bluewater lipstick building.
Biggest thing learnt from this was to tape the paper down to stop it going curly and to stop answering the phone 😆

moni kozi
You're kidding me!!! This is sooooo GORGEOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!
(and adding the landmarks in the collage... you show-off!!!!!!!) - i'm being funny now! I love this so much!!!
I haven't even started my version yet, and I am not sure if I will any time soon.
But you have done so well!!!!!!!!!!!
What medium did you use?
PS: making a painting your own is of course your privilege, as artist.

February 11th, 2021  
katy ace
LOL! I love the lessons you learned! This is really magnificent. I love how you have made it your own. What an excellent job you did getting all those architectural features in there with only three colors. It was very helpful to have the photos at the bottom to better understand your art! This one is getting a FAV
February 11th, 2021  
