Previous
Next
Rose bud with water droplets by artsygang
20 / 365

Rose bud with water droplets

@theredcamera Here is my rendition of the lovely rosebud with water drops. Lesson learned: I need to make the water droplets lighter. I liked this exercise and looking forward to the homage to Klee. Ellen
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise