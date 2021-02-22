Sign up
20 / 365
Rose bud with water droplets
@theredcamera
Here is my rendition of the lovely rosebud with water drops. Lesson learned: I need to make the water droplets lighter. I liked this exercise and looking forward to the homage to Klee. Ellen
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
22
23
24
14
25
26
27
20
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
22nd February 2021 1:41pm
