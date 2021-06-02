Sign up
112 / 365
Negative Leaves
Inspired by Jacqueline and Monika's negative trees
Jacqueline -
https://365project.org/jacqbb/i-can-t-choose/2021-05-23
Monika -
https://365project.org/artsygang/private-convers/2021-04-19
It was fun to do but it is time consuming, unless you want to break out a hairdryer to speed things up.
@salza
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
211
photos
25
followers
10
following
30% complete
View this month »
6
2
365
SM-A305F
2nd June 2021 8:29am
Public
watercolour
,
negative space
,
salza_art
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
My take on negative painting effect in watercolour. Watercolours are growing on me.
June 2nd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@salza
I like that, what a lovely blend of colours across the spectrum
June 2nd, 2021
My take on negative painting effect in watercolour. Watercolours are growing on me.