Negative Leaves

Inspired by Jacqueline and Monika's negative treesJacqueline - https://365project.org/jacqbb/i-can-t-choose/2021-05-23 Monika - https://365project.org/artsygang/private-convers/2021-04-19 It was fun to do but it is time consuming, unless you want to break out a hairdryer to speed things up.