Previous
Next
Negative Leaves by artsygang
112 / 365

Negative Leaves

Inspired by Jacqueline and Monika's negative trees
Jacqueline - https://365project.org/jacqbb/i-can-t-choose/2021-05-23
Monika - https://365project.org/artsygang/private-convers/2021-04-19
It was fun to do but it is time consuming, unless you want to break out a hairdryer to speed things up.
@salza
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
@jacqbb @summerfield @grammyn @wakelys @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @30pics4jackiesdiamond @theredcamera @salza
My take on negative painting effect in watercolour. Watercolours are growing on me.
June 2nd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@salza I like that, what a lovely blend of colours across the spectrum
June 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise