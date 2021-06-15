Previous
Next
Through the window by artsygang
117 / 365

Through the window

Playing with Oil pastels. I wanted a quick project and although I will not be following the Louise Fletcher tutorials anymore (I ain’t paying £845) her idea of masking off the paper gave me this idea. Jackie I hope that I have not done too much harm to this pretty cottage!!
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
This is such a creative idea! Well done! Do you think it would work to keep the masking tape on and draw over it, and then remove it, as it was done in the course? That way, the pencil lines are avoided (but you run the risk of tearing the paper on tape removal).
I have no idea how to work with oil pastels, but, from a technical pov, the shadows on the roof are the other way round. Those bumps which needed to be highlighted, are darker in the drawing, thus giving the sense of dents. And I would add some colour to the wall, so that it is not paper white.
This is quite a difficult image to render in any medium... so I tip my hat to you two who tried it. Very well done.
June 16th, 2021  
moni kozi
By the way, who did this? :)
June 16th, 2021  
summerfield ace
@monikozi - this is jackie's (30 diamonds something) handiwork.

@30pics4jackiesdiamond - jackie, you are getting better and better everyday. and so brave to try on new media. never heard of oil pastel. and monika's comments, my thoughts as well. aces!
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise