Through the window

Playing with Oil pastels. I wanted a quick project and although I will not be following the Louise Fletcher tutorials anymore (I ain’t paying £845) her idea of masking off the paper gave me this idea. Jackie I hope that I have not done too much harm to this pretty cottage!!
I have no idea how to work with oil pastels, but, from a technical pov, the shadows on the roof are the other way round. Those bumps which needed to be highlighted, are darker in the drawing, thus giving the sense of dents. And I would add some colour to the wall, so that it is not paper white.
This is quite a difficult image to render in any medium... so I tip my hat to you two who tried it. Very well done.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond - jackie, you are getting better and better everyday. and so brave to try on new media. never heard of oil pastel. and monika's comments, my thoughts as well. aces!