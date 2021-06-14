Sign up
116 / 365
Thatched Cottage in Colmere, Wales
It was raining so I arted. Tried to copy
this photo
I took yesterday.
Holidaying Artist Jackie
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
1
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
223
photos
27
followers
10
following
31% complete
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
14th June 2021 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Tags
jrart
Susan Wakely
ace
I really like your quirky, quaint take on the cottage.
June 14th, 2021
