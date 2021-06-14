Previous
Thatched Cottage in Colmere, Wales by artsygang
116 / 365

Thatched Cottage in Colmere, Wales

It was raining so I arted. Tried to copy this photo I took yesterday.

Holidaying Artist Jackie
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

🖌ArtsyGang

Susan Wakely ace
I really like your quirky, quaint take on the cottage.
June 14th, 2021  
