Previous
Next
Cosmos by artsygang
120 / 365

Cosmos

Played around with watercolours using mostly damp on damp and wet on dry techniques. I'm still struggling with the wet on wet technique.
All critique welcome.
@salza
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
@salza Critique what? These are perfect. Congratulations!
July 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise