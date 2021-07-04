Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
120 / 365
Cosmos
Played around with watercolours using mostly damp on damp and wet on dry techniques. I'm still struggling with the wet on wet technique.
All critique welcome.
@salza
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
230
photos
28
followers
10
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
115
117
118
119
120
Latest from all albums
112
113
115
104
117
118
119
120
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
4th July 2021 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
cosmos
,
salza_art
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
A quick project in watercolour.
July 4th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@salza
Critique what? These are perfect. Congratulations!
July 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A quick project in watercolour.