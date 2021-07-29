Sign up
Ink and Acrylic
My brother has done a month of high-key flowers and I have had a go at painting a few.
See if you can find them
here
.
I started with a pencil sketch, then inked the outline and then used the acrylics like water colours as easier to blend.
Artist JackieR
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
@wakelys
@phil_sandford
would you like this artwork?? Won't offended if you don't!!
July 29th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Very nicely done, Jackie
July 29th, 2021
@phil_sandford would you like this artwork?? Won't offended if you don't!!