King Protea by artsygang
133 / 365

King Protea

The king Protea is the national flower of South Africa. Done in watercolour
Sally
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
moni kozi ace
@salza Sally, you meant: done in splendour! Terrific!
August 11th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
@salza beautifully done.
August 11th, 2021  
