Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
133 / 365
King Protea
The king Protea is the national flower of South Africa. Done in watercolour
Sally
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
258
photos
30
followers
10
following
36% complete
View this month »
124
126
127
129
130
131
132
133
Latest from all albums
115
117
119
129
130
131
132
133
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
11th August 2021 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
protea
,
salza_art
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
August 11th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@salza
Sally, you meant: done in splendour! Terrific!
August 11th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
@salza
beautifully done.
August 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close