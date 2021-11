This is my interpretation this amazing castle-like church captured by Brian Moody https://365project.org/brianm/my-food/2021-11-22 It is ink and watercolour. It is quite large: paper size is A3.The credit for the idea to leave the building in ink goes to an amazing artist I don't dream to compare (just not yet 😁). https://youtu.be/n6ALuLvqAwU