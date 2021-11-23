Sign up
Previous
Next
140 / 365
Castle-like church
This is my interpretation this amazing castle-like church captured by Brian Moody
https://365project.org/brianm/my-food/2021-11-22
It is ink and watercolour. It is quite large: paper size is A3.
The credit for the idea to leave the building in ink goes to an amazing artist I don't dream to compare (just not yet 😁).
https://youtu.be/n6ALuLvqAwU
@monikozi
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
3
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
289
photos
31
followers
10
following
38% complete
November 27th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@brianm
Thank you very much, Brian, for allowing us to paint from your photo.
November 27th, 2021
summerfield
ace
gosh! i am so amazed with your skill and industry. meanwhile, i am sitting here considering which should i do first, paint or vacuum?
the colours are lovely, especially the sky. aces!
i won't attempt this as it is rather complicated for me. you're the queen of architectural arts. i'll be going for something simple if i do get my arse to gitup an' wield da brush!
November 27th, 2021
