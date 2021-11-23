Previous
Next
Castle-like church by artsygang
140 / 365

Castle-like church

This is my interpretation this amazing castle-like church captured by Brian Moody https://365project.org/brianm/my-food/2021-11-22
It is ink and watercolour. It is quite large: paper size is A3.
The credit for the idea to leave the building in ink goes to an amazing artist I don't dream to compare (just not yet 😁). https://youtu.be/n6ALuLvqAwU
@monikozi
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
@brianm Thank you very much, Brian, for allowing us to paint from your photo.
November 27th, 2021  
summerfield ace
gosh! i am so amazed with your skill and industry. meanwhile, i am sitting here considering which should i do first, paint or vacuum?

the colours are lovely, especially the sky. aces!

i won't attempt this as it is rather complicated for me. you're the queen of architectural arts. i'll be going for something simple if i do get my arse to gitup an' wield da brush!
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise