138 / 365
little prairie church
Sooo... my take on this gorgeous landscape
https://365project.org/ggshearron/356-2019/2021-11-19
Except the splatter in the sky, I am happy with the result. It is done in ink and watercolour.
@monikozi
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
37% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
25th November 2021 1:30pm
November 25th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@ggshearron
Thank you very much for the permission to paint from your gorgeous photo. I hope this interpretation does it justice.
November 25th, 2021
