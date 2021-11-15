Previous
little prairie church by artsygang
138 / 365

little prairie church

Sooo... my take on this gorgeous landscape
https://365project.org/ggshearron/356-2019/2021-11-19
Except the splatter in the sky, I am happy with the result. It is done in ink and watercolour.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

🖌ArtsyGang

WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! A group of 365ers who dabble in art.
@ggshearron Thank you very much for the permission to paint from your gorgeous photo. I hope this interpretation does it justice.
November 25th, 2021  
