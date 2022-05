Another lighthouse

Sorry to inflict this one upon you all but I have questions:1. How do you apply masking fluid on your paper? I used it on the lighthouse.2. How thin does must that stuff be?3. Has anyone used white paint in watercolour before? I put white paint straight out of a tube on the paper but maybe some of you have a better suggestion.4. Monika what kind of pen do you use? Does yours not fade out when painted over?For this one I used very loosely the tutorial https://youtu.be/4_U0_TPSogA I used a familiar lighthouse and used, and I regret this very much, not my best paper. It wobbled when wet and made me a bit crazy.Suggestions and help are appreciated. @jacqbb