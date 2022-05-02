Another lighthouse

Sorry to inflict this one upon you all but I have questions:
1. How do you apply masking fluid on your paper? I used it on the lighthouse.
2. How thin does must that stuff be?
3. Has anyone used white paint in watercolour before? I put white paint straight out of a tube on the paper but maybe some of you have a better suggestion.
4. Monika what kind of pen do you use? Does yours not fade out when painted over?
For this one I used very loosely the tutorial https://youtu.be/4_U0_TPSogA
I used a familiar lighthouse and used, and I regret this very much, not my best paper. It wobbled when wet and made me a bit crazy.
That sky and those birds, wonderful.
Can't answer your questions though @jacqbb my masking fluid is in a pot and I've sacrificed a few thin brushes to it!!
my one suggestion is you should turn professional but maybe you have already.
and yes, Monika, awaiting answer to the pen question.
big ACES to you, my friend.