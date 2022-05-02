Previous
Another lighthouse by artsygang
196 / 365

Another lighthouse

Sorry to inflict this one upon you all but I have questions:
1. How do you apply masking fluid on your paper? I used it on the lighthouse.
2. How thin does must that stuff be?
3. Has anyone used white paint in watercolour before? I put white paint straight out of a tube on the paper but maybe some of you have a better suggestion.
4. Monika what kind of pen do you use? Does yours not fade out when painted over?

For this one I used very loosely the tutorial https://youtu.be/4_U0_TPSogA
I used a familiar lighthouse and used, and I regret this very much, not my best paper. It wobbled when wet and made me a bit crazy.

Suggestions and help are appreciated. @jacqbb
JackieR ace
What a fabulous scene, really caught water movement fabulously

That sky and those birds, wonderful.

Can't answer your questions though @jacqbb my masking fluid is in a pot and I've sacrificed a few thin brushes to it!!
May 2nd, 2022  
summerfield ace
@jacqbb - this is great! i really thought it was one of those paintings i see on sale, only this is much better. i've used white watercolor paint out of its tube before but the paper just absorbed it, so i used gouache instead.

my one suggestion is you should turn professional but maybe you have already.

and yes, Monika, awaiting answer to the pen question.

big ACES to you, my friend.
May 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@jacqbb this is fabulous. You have captured so much movement and atmosphere in the water. Like Jackie is used liquid masking which needs to be rubbed off. I have used white paint and more effective straight from the tube. I don’t have much of a clue and tend to make it up as I go along.
May 2nd, 2022  
kali ace
beautiful!
May 2nd, 2022  
Maggiej
I enjoyed your lighthouse. H de W uses masking fluid in her March lesson. Could be useful to you.
May 2nd, 2022  
