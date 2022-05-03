Previous
Next
jacqueline's lighthouse by artsygang
198 / 365

jacqueline's lighthouse

my take on the lighthouse watercolour tutorial that @jacqbb posted, and i have the audacity to post it right next to hers.😜

i wasted a brush when i tried to use the masking fluid on the lighthouse. it was lumpy and dried so fast so i just let it go and did as i normally would -- paint around the lighthouse image. i painted only the sky wet on wet. the lower part, i used gouache to convey the shape of the waves.

i couldn't do the water spray in watercolour, whereas i could do that with decent results if i was using acrylic. so i decided i will paint this again in the medium i am more comfortable with -- acrylic. i would guess the result would be very different.

i got a clipart image of the lighthouse but i changed the stripes to diagonal. why? because i wanted to. 😜 but i forgot the birds!

the video: https://youtu.be/4_U0_TPSogA

@summerfield
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
@jacqbb - my watercolour take on the tutorial.
May 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise