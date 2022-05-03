jacqueline's lighthouse

my take on the lighthouse watercolour tutorial that @jacqbb posted, and i have the audacity to post it right next to hers.😜
i wasted a brush when i tried to use the masking fluid on the lighthouse. it was lumpy and dried so fast so i just let it go and did as i normally would -- paint around the lighthouse image. i painted only the sky wet on wet. the lower part, i used gouache to convey the shape of the waves.
i couldn't do the water spray in watercolour, whereas i could do that with decent results if i was using acrylic. so i decided i will paint this again in the medium i am more comfortable with -- acrylic. i would guess the result would be very different.
i got a clipart image of the lighthouse but i changed the stripes to diagonal. why? because i wanted to. 😜 but i forgot the birds!
okay, this needs a real good slaying. so slay!