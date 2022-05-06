Polychrome Crayon Drawing & Colouring-In

Last evening I had my second Zoom art class, learning blending and layering with polychromic crayons. We had an image by Lorenzo Mattotti to copy.Bottom left is my image from last night and this morning, about 6 hours of drawing and colouring in (3 in the sunshine in the garden!). I Whatsapped it to the teacher, who recognised I'd used smooth card, not cartridge paper, as she'd suggested. So I got some printer paper from His study and the one in the right was done and dusted in 2.5 hours, with my own changes and embellishments.Mattotti's work is wierd, but will certainly appeal to some Artsy Gang members.Sunburnt colouring-inner JackieNext week Indian Ink!!