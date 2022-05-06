Previous
Next
Polychrome Crayon Drawing & Colouring-In by artsygang
198 / 365

Polychrome Crayon Drawing & Colouring-In

Last evening I had my second Zoom art class, learning blending and layering with polychromic crayons. We had an image by Lorenzo Mattotti to copy.

Bottom left is my image from last night and this morning, about 6 hours of drawing and colouring in (3 in the sunshine in the garden!). I Whatsapped it to the teacher, who recognised I'd used smooth card, not cartridge paper, as she'd suggested. So I got some printer paper from His study and the one in the right was done and dusted in 2.5 hours, with my own changes and embellishments.

Mattotti's work is wierd, but will certainly appeal to some Artsy Gang members.

https://www.mattotti.com/

Sunburnt colouring-inner Jackie

Next week Indian Ink!!
6th May 2022 6th May 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Bonkers but fun. I like your pastel versions better than the original actually!
May 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise