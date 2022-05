95/100 Coast to Coast

This is from a photograph I took of my boys beginning the Coast to Coast at St Bees on their second time of hiking it. I went the first few miles with them around the head and then drove back to Keswick and had a few days there solo before heading home and then picked them up in Robin Hood Bay 2 weeks later with a triumphant look on their faces 🙂



Can't believe we are on day 95 already. Started it on 13th February! Nearly there, but I won't stop painting. I am just starting to learn to enjoy it.