100/100 More Adventures

Today makes the 100th day of the project with my FB group pals and it has been lots of fun. A safe place to make mistakes and learn to dabble with brush and water.



The signpost says "more" but it smudged LOL and the yacht is called "Adventures."



I shall keep playing with paints, look for tutorials to learn from and maybe one day can even get some in person lessons somewhere.



In the meantime, I am off to Physio for both me and Hubby, old crocks falling apart that we are! Thanks for cheering me on through the 100 day journey.