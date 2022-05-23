Previous
100/100 More Adventures by artsygang
210 / 365

100/100 More Adventures

Today makes the 100th day of the project with my FB group pals and it has been lots of fun. A safe place to make mistakes and learn to dabble with brush and water.

The signpost says "more" but it smudged LOL and the yacht is called "Adventures."

I shall keep playing with paints, look for tutorials to learn from and maybe one day can even get some in person lessons somewhere.

In the meantime, I am off to Physio for both me and Hubby, old crocks falling apart that we are! Thanks for cheering me on through the 100 day journey.
🖌ArtsyGang

WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
May 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@casablanca what a great project and a lovely one to end on. I hope that we will see many more.
May 23rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
@casablanca I've so enjoyed the ones you've shared, and watch your style evolve, your skills develop and your confidence in your art grow.

This is fabulous. It's not ended but a close to a chapter on your artistic diary
May 23rd, 2022  
