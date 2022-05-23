Sign up
210 / 365
100/100 More Adventures
Today makes the 100th day of the project with my FB group pals and it has been lots of fun. A safe place to make mistakes and learn to dabble with brush and water.
The signpost says "more" but it smudged LOL and the yacht is called "Adventures."
I shall keep playing with paints, look for tutorials to learn from and maybe one day can even get some in person lessons somewhere.
In the meantime, I am off to Physio for both me and Hubby, old crocks falling apart that we are! Thanks for cheering me on through the 100 day journey.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
Casablanca
ace
LOL Forgot to say it was me, but you knew that!!
Here's the tags.
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@monikozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
@serendypyty
@casablanca
May 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@casablanca
what a great project and a lovely one to end on. I hope that we will see many more.
May 23rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
I've so enjoyed the ones you've shared, and watch your style evolve, your skills develop and your confidence in your art grow.
This is fabulous. It's not ended but a close to a chapter on your artistic diary
May 23rd, 2022
This is fabulous. It's not ended but a close to a chapter on your artistic diary