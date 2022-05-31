How to spoil a painting

I have received a complaint that I don't fail. I do, I just don't post fails. Perhaps because of an inflated ego... So, here is my most recent fail. I tried painting an old town (borough) street scene. Lo and behold: it was meant to be a night scene. :D :D :DAfter diligently drawing in pencil (guidelines and all the stuff) and then inking and then applying watercolour, it dawned to me that this (top) is far from a night scene. So, I began wondering. And feeling down. I realised that I have no clue how to paint night scenes. I checked some tutorials but my paints were already on the paper. Therefore, I added a layer of brown. And I ruined it.I was quite content with the 'daytime' result. I also have to mention that this is drawn from imagination.And as I watched the watercolour dry, it occurred to me that posting such experiences here would be very constructive. First of all, it shows that everyone fails. Secondly, it might be a sort of learning point for the self and the others through one's own reflections and through the feedback and opinions of the others.As usual, any feedback and ideas are welcome.