How to spoil a painting

I have received a complaint that I don't fail. I do, I just don't post fails. Perhaps because of an inflated ego... So, here is my most recent fail. I tried painting an old town (borough) street scene. Lo and behold: it was meant to be a night scene. :D :D :D
After diligently drawing in pencil (guidelines and all the stuff) and then inking and then applying watercolour, it dawned to me that this (top) is far from a night scene. So, I began wondering. And feeling down. I realised that I have no clue how to paint night scenes. I checked some tutorials but my paints were already on the paper. Therefore, I added a layer of brown. And I ruined it.
I was quite content with the 'daytime' result. I also have to mention that this is drawn from imagination.
And as I watched the watercolour dry, it occurred to me that posting such experiences here would be very constructive. First of all, it shows that everyone fails. Secondly, it might be a sort of learning point for the self and the others through one's own reflections and through the feedback and opinions of the others.
As usual, any feedback and ideas are welcome. @monikozi