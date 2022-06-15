Previous
Next
My paint blob birds by artsygang
218 / 365

My paint blob birds

Had a go at painting the blob birds. It was quick and fun to do.
Sally
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
@salza oooh, these are super cute and colourful.
June 15th, 2022  
Delboy79 ace
Thtas good save it for `xmas cards
June 15th, 2022  
katy ace
@salza So well done! I love the blend of colors and the preciseness of the tails and feet
June 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise