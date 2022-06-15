Sign up
218 / 365
My paint blob birds
Had a go at painting the blob birds. It was quick and fun to do.
Sally
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
4
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
403
photos
45
followers
10
following
59% complete
View this month »
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Latest from all albums
212
213
214
215
216
177
217
218
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
15th June 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
watercolour
,
salza_art
Sally Ings
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
I tried my hand at painting Ellen's bird trio
June 15th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@salza
oooh, these are super cute and colourful.
June 15th, 2022
Delboy79
ace
Thtas good save it for `xmas cards
June 15th, 2022
katy
ace
@salza
So well done! I love the blend of colors and the preciseness of the tails and feet
June 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
