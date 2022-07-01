Previous
Fast? by artsygang
Fast?

I was wondering: are these cars any good? Are they fast? You don't see many on the road...
In response to Jacqueline's challenge for the watercolour month.
https://doodlewash.com/world-watercolor-month-july/
@monikozi
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
Sally Ings ace
This is just lovely. Is that you driving? @monikozi
July 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@jacqbb Jacqueline, I picked up the glove...
July 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@salza Nope. My son. And he's not driving. Just posing. 😀
July 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@salza Thank you very much.
July 10th, 2022  
