221 / 365
Fast?
I was wondering: are these cars any good? Are they fast? You don't see many on the road...
In response to Jacqueline's challenge for the watercolour month.
https://doodlewash.com/world-watercolor-month-july/
@monikozi
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
4
0
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
10th July 2022 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sally Ings
ace
This is just lovely. Is that you driving?
@monikozi
July 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@jacqbb
Jacqueline, I picked up the glove...
July 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@salza
Nope. My son. And he's not driving. Just posing. 😀
July 10th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@salza
Thank you very much.
July 10th, 2022
