Six by Four by Jackie by artsygang
222 / 365

Six by Four by Jackie

I've divvied a page into 2" squares and started to catch up. Mine will be undersized, minimalist, shadowless cartooney efforts.

I've played catch up and here's a selection showing train, passion , time,bronze,goal and fast.(Bottom left peeking is a steering and dashboard with satnav set to home- didn't quite work!!)
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

ace
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Jackie, this is great! I love your response. I'll try to do some catching up with the previous prompts in a similar manner.
July 11th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Its about my quality too so I appreciate this effort! Bravo!
July 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond great idea and a fun response. Where are the prompts?
July 11th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@wakelys going small may be an error!!
@maggiemae many thanks for your support
@monikozi promise to add shadows to some!
July 11th, 2022  
