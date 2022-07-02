Sign up
222 / 365
Six by Four by Jackie
I've divvied a page into 2" squares and started to catch up. Mine will be undersized, minimalist, shadowless cartooney efforts.
I've played catch up and here's a selection showing train, passion , time,bronze,goal and fast.(Bottom left peeking is a steering and dashboard with satnav set to home- didn't quite work!!)
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
Tags
jrart
,
world watercolour month
,
i'll show another six in a few days time!
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Jackie, this is great! I love your response. I'll try to do some catching up with the previous prompts in a similar manner.
July 11th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Its about my quality too so I appreciate this effort! Bravo!
July 11th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
great idea and a fun response. Where are the prompts?
July 11th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@wakelys
https://doodlewash.com/world-watercolor-month-july/
July 11th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
going small may be an error!!
@maggiemae
many thanks for your support
@monikozi
promise to add shadows to some!
July 11th, 2022
