Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
230 / 365
The Java Jive
Thank you Sally for posting the link to this tutorial, it was fun to do!
My title is from a song from the Manhattan Transfer
https://youtu.be/0XxsasUHzaQ
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
420
photos
45
followers
10
following
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Latest from all albums
224
225
226
227
228
182
229
230
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art-jbb
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
July 20th, 2022
summerfield
ace
manhattan transfer, holy mac!
this is superlative, just like the other two. might have to try this after july. aces, my friend. aces!
July 20th, 2022
katy
ace
@jacqbb
very well done indeed, Jacqueline. the background is Fabulous and the light on the handle terrific. You should tag this one for the song title 87 challenge
July 20th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@jacqbb
Well, I think it is the way it should be done. Emma, the tutor, should take some notes... just saying...
July 20th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Those bubbles!!!! Oh those bubbles
July 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
this is superlative, just like the other two. might have to try this after july. aces, my friend. aces!