The Java Jive

Thank you Sally for posting the link to this tutorial, it was fun to do!
My title is from a song from the Manhattan Transfer https://youtu.be/0XxsasUHzaQ
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

summerfield ace
manhattan transfer, holy mac!

this is superlative, just like the other two. might have to try this after july. aces, my friend. aces!
July 20th, 2022  
katy ace
@jacqbb very well done indeed, Jacqueline. the background is Fabulous and the light on the handle terrific. You should tag this one for the song title 87 challenge
July 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@jacqbb Well, I think it is the way it should be done. Emma, the tutor, should take some notes... just saying...
July 20th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Those bubbles!!!! Oh those bubbles
July 20th, 2022  
