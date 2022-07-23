Previous
Cups and liquid by artsygang
232 / 365

Cups and liquid

Sorry to inflict this on you but I got a dare of one of my friends after I asked her to do the cup of coffee….
At that time I already done a cup of chocolate……could I do a cup of tomato soup with meatballs and chives and a cup of water. The spoon in the cup of water is to show where the bottom is and the shadows in the cup and painted after a real cup in front of me. The tomato soup I did from a photo.
The shadows on the inside of the water cup are a bit dirty because of the splatters I tried to do…..
But hé it is what it is……
