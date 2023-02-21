I was inspired by the simplicity of Katy’s sheep and in awe of others artwork. I am not comfortable with a paint brush, can follow very simple instruction and keen to have instant results. So with a little bit of time on my hands and liking the look of the tulips in my dining room I decided to get the paints out.
No structure or organisation to my work but sketched and copied what I saw. Believe it or not this is how they look.
I actually enjoyed doing this.
Sue 🐠
Seeing a bit of pencil lines in the stems and foliage reminded me how some sketchers successfully use coloured pencils on tp of paint (esp on acrylic or watercolour) to add definition and detail, despite the fact that they mostly just add a couple of lines. Maybe you want to explore that idea some time.