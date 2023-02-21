Previous
Tulips by artsygang
Tulips

I was inspired by the simplicity of Katy’s sheep and in awe of others artwork. I am not comfortable with a paint brush, can follow very simple instruction and keen to have instant results. So with a little bit of time on my hands and liking the look of the tulips in my dining room I decided to get the paints out.
No structure or organisation to my work but sketched and copied what I saw. Believe it or not this is how they look.
I actually enjoyed doing this.
Sue 🐠
JackieR ace
Beautiful elegant and fun proud of you my fiend!!
February 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I am loving the little fish balloon at the bottom too! Nice one, well done
February 21st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@wakelys I love love love the sketchy feel of this. Most of all I love the variation of colour you applied in both the green parts but mainly in the petals. That is glorious.
Seeing a bit of pencil lines in the stems and foliage reminded me how some sketchers successfully use coloured pencils on tp of paint (esp on acrylic or watercolour) to add definition and detail, despite the fact that they mostly just add a couple of lines. Maybe you want to explore that idea some time.
February 21st, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
So pretty. Kudos to you for painting what you saw. @wakelys
February 21st, 2023  
