Tulips

I was inspired by the simplicity of Katy’s sheep and in awe of others artwork. I am not comfortable with a paint brush, can follow very simple instruction and keen to have instant results. So with a little bit of time on my hands and liking the look of the tulips in my dining room I decided to get the paints out.

No structure or organisation to my work but sketched and copied what I saw. Believe it or not this is how they look.

I actually enjoyed doing this.

Sue 🐠