twilight beach, australia

i'm very very slowly getting back to painting. this one is from a photograph of @merrelyn called 'breaking waves' which she posted last year https://365project.org/merrelyn/365-2022/2022-10-14 along with two other beach shots. i just love seascapes and merrelyn has a lot of great beach and sea shots. i'm lucky that even if i can't go to a beautiful place like this, at least i have friends who are nice enough to let me paint what they have captured.
i don't know but i have a fascination with sceneries like this, and i love painting them although it is difficult to capture the texture and movement. this one looks a little bit flat here in photo but it doesn't look bad in person. but i would like to get your critique which you know i value tremendously.
slay me.