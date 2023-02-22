Previous
twilight beach, australia by artsygang
265 / 365

twilight beach, australia

i'm very very slowly getting back to painting. this one is from a photograph of @merrelyn called 'breaking waves' which she posted last year https://365project.org/merrelyn/365-2022/2022-10-14 along with two other beach shots. i just love seascapes and merrelyn has a lot of great beach and sea shots. i'm lucky that even if i can't go to a beautiful place like this, at least i have friends who are nice enough to let me paint what they have captured.

i don't know but i have a fascination with sceneries like this, and i love painting them although it is difficult to capture the texture and movement. this one looks a little bit flat here in photo but it doesn't look bad in person. but i would like to get your critique which you know i value tremendously.

medium: acrylic

22nd February 2023

@merrelyn - thanks for letting me paint your beautiful photo.
February 23rd, 2023  
JackieR
Oh Vikki you've captured the moment perfectly, the movement of that wave, the glorious colours and the textures of the rocks. The soft greyish sky makes sure the star of the painting is the sea, and that wave. Now, I know nowt about art, but I do know what I like!! @summerfield

February 23rd, 2023  
Kathy
Very nicely done. Hard to tell the painting from the photo.
February 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca
Ah you have the essence of it so well and your clear love of your subject comes through.
February 23rd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz
@summerfield This painting is so well done! The texture and shading on the rocks is so realistic, and I love the color of the water. Waves would be such a challenge for me, and you've executed them really well!
February 23rd, 2023  
