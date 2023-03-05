Previous
Rainbow Spring by artsygang
Rainbow Spring

Just a quick little painting that was super easy even for me.
5th March 2023

ArtsyGang

ace
artsygang
A group of 365ers...
katy ace
Maybe l should have used the pen for the stems too?
March 5th, 2023  
