Previous
Next
Red pepper by artsygang
271 / 365

Red pepper

A quick veggie sketch, done by Ellen @theredcamera
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
@theredcamera I like the shading and the shadows Ellen. I am still struggling to get that right when I paint. Your journal is filling up isn't it?
March 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise