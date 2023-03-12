Sign up
275 / 365
Winter Wonderland
This is the first time I have tried to paint people and I am happy with how it turned out. It helps that they are so far away so there is lots of room for artistic license.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
480
photos
43
followers
10
following
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
275
katy
ace
I started this one last month and finally finished it yesterday
March 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
Katy this is charming. It tells a story and you have done the people so well. I like the colours that you have chosen.
March 12th, 2023
summerfield
ace
dreamy art. i like it. aces!
March 12th, 2023
