Winter Wonderland by artsygang
275 / 365

Winter Wonderland

This is the first time I have tried to paint people and I am happy with how it turned out. It helps that they are so far away so there is lots of room for artistic license.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
75% complete

katy ace
I started this one last month and finally finished it yesterday
March 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@grammyn Katy this is charming. It tells a story and you have done the people so well. I like the colours that you have chosen.
March 12th, 2023  
summerfield ace
dreamy art. i like it. aces!
March 12th, 2023  
