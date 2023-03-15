Sign up
278 / 365
Looking In......
Following on from Katy, I made a window from the window.
Following on from Banksy ( minus the ££ millions) it's shredded and in the recycling
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
0
0
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
484
photos
43
followers
10
following
76% complete
View this month »
365
365
Tags
jrart
,
back-of-an-envelope
