Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
282 / 365
Another envelope
The mantra of the gang on the envelope from my bank. The block of orange is poster paint. And the lettering is done in brush pen.
@monikozi
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩🎨 A group of 365ers...
494
photos
42
followers
10
following
78% complete
View this month »
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
Latest from all albums
281
282
200
283
284
285
286
287
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
@jacqbb
@summerfield
@grammyn
@wakelys
@casablanca
@monikozi
@serendypyty
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@theredcamera
@salza
April 3rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I like that - colour and sentiment!
April 3rd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Ooh can we have this as our avatar please
@monikozi
??!!
April 3rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
This is cool.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
great idea
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@30pics4jackiesdiamond great idea