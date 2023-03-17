Previous
Next
Another envelope by artsygang
282 / 365

Another envelope

The mantra of the gang on the envelope from my bank. The block of orange is poster paint. And the lettering is done in brush pen.
@monikozi
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I like that - colour and sentiment!
April 3rd, 2023  
JackieR ace
Ooh can we have this as our avatar please @monikozi??!!
April 3rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
This is cool.

@30pics4jackiesdiamond great idea
April 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise