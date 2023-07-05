Previous
Surprised kitty Day 5 WWCM by artsygang
315 / 365

Surprised kitty Day 5 WWCM

First cat rendering..... by Ellen

@grammyn @jacqbb @wakelys @summerfield @casablanca @monikozi @serendypyty @20pics4jackiesdiamond @salza @theredcamera
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

🖌ArtsyGang

ace
@artsygang
WE DO NOT COMPARE TO OTHERS!!! Only the artist we used to be!!! And we always find good in our art. 👩‍🎨 A group of 365ers...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love this, Ellen! Suits the brief perfectly
July 5th, 2023  
katy ace
Those wide eyes definitely illustrate a startled expression!
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise