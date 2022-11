He's been gone 59 years today

That November day, getting off the bus as a 9th grader into my sobbing mother’s arms is seared into my memory. The saddest week I had ever experienced followed.



My dad took this photo when we saw the President and First Lady leaving church in Hyannis MA, on Cape Cod. President Kennedy drove the limo away from the church that day. I remember it like a movie, we were so excited.



For the Record,

This day came in cool, but was warmer than the past few days as the day went on.



All hands begging for PEACE.