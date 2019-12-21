Members Morning, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

We spent the morning at the Gardener Museum, enjoying the art, flowers and music in the courtyard. We go every year for this celebratory morning and it never disappoints. The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is a favorite of mine since childhood and college as well. T and I love going there now. My mother and I went to the same college, Wheelock( now a part of Boston University), which was right around the corner from the museum. We both spent a lot of time there, years apart. My mother took me there as a child after falling in love with it in her college days. One of the most infamous art thefts took place there as well, still unsolved with sad empty frames reminding us each time we visit.After our leisurely tour of the Gardner, we walked over to the Museum of Fine Arts where we did the same, a relaxed tour, taking in the Nubian Exhibit among other things. We had a lovely lunch and headed home to Merry and a quiet evening.