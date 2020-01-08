Previous
Not a care in the world by berelaxed
Not a care in the world

We at Dogcorner wish we could be so blissful. Merry is cozy in a wool covered Swedish chair with a wooly pillow we bought years ago on a trip to Sweden when we visited our friends there that are like family.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
