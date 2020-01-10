Previous
Full Circle by berelaxed
Full Circle

My niece is transferring Nora to a new daycare/preschool, closer to home at the end of January. Baby Hunter will go there in the fall as well. The wonderful thing for our family is that in its previous life the building was as a public school. A public school where my mother had her first teaching job after graduating from college in 1943. She taught there until I was born. The photo of her is from a school picture day while she taught there. She must be smiling today from above, I know we all are.
