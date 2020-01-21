Previous
Progress on Sarah & David's new house
Our niece Sarah and family are so excited to finally see such great progress on their new house. It's being built on some of our backland, fifteen acres originally purchased by my maternal grandparents, Nora and Gordon in 1928 when they bought the house, Dogcorner Cottage, that we live in now. The drone shot was taken by Sarah's husband, David after the lot was first cleared. The weather has cooperated with no huge snowstorms to hold up the work so far this season. They hope to be moved in and settled during the summer. It's so exciting to see it becoming a house.
Betsey

