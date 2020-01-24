"Cream, an Irish Jacob Sheep

I started a new painting today, a friendly sheep I met last May along the nature trail surrounding the Doolin Cave. I have loved the photograph I took of her and I began to sketch her out in paint today. We haven't painted together since early last November, so it was a joy to be together, but we missed J who is in Florida.Jacob sheep outside of the Doolin Cave are in fenced areas along the nature trails surrounding the cave.. I'm assuming that this unshorn and pump, dirty snowball is "Cream" as the others are darker. She was so comical and curious, the weather was perfect and the nature trail above the trail was lovely. The Doolin Cave has a famous and enormous 23 foot Great Stalactite that may have taken 70, 000 years to form. It's the largest free hanging stalactite in Europe. We all really enjoyed the cave adventure above and below ground. Most of our group, "The Irish Rovers", will get together in Maine in mid February, it will be wonderful to be together again.This is a link to a photo I took of her