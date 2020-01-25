Previous
Wading in the water by berelaxed
Wading in the water

The starling spa was very busy this morning. Warm water bathing was very popular with the local birds. It was gloomy, but dry, we managed a nice wooded walk through two conservation areas before the forecast heavy rain began.
