Photo 1792
Wading in the water
The starling spa was very busy this morning. Warm water bathing was very popular with the local birds. It was gloomy, but dry, we managed a nice wooded walk through two conservation areas before the forecast heavy rain began.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1792
Tags
birdbath
,
heated
,
starling
