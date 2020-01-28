Sign up
Excuse me, more dinner is needed here.
Typical Abyssinian, never full and willing to sample anything her humans are having. Tonight was a bit of a disappointment for her, we had an eggplant and chickpea curry that was not exactly what she was looking for.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
merrymischief
