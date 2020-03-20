Previous
Jump in, the waters warm by berelaxed
Photo 1847

Jump in, the waters warm

It was drizzly this morning, but cleared by afternoon. This sparrow was bathing in the drizzle, quite happily.

We went out later this afternoon, I stayed in the car, T went into the shops. Some wine for her and Guinness for me. That shop was fairly well stocked, but the grocery shop was not. Basically, I wanted a head of cauliflower for a curry recipe I found, there was none to be found. I'll do without or we'll go out a bit earlier tomorrow. Trader Joe's has a safe and sensible plan so the tiny shop isn't jammed, maybe we'll go there, or not.

I have a feeling we will all be on lock down soon like California and honestly we should be to flatten the curve. If only we had a president...

Please stay safe and healthy.
