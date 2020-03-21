Previous
Merry Mischief by berelaxed
Photo 1848

Merry Mischief

“There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.”

—Albert Schweitzer

For the Record,
This day came in with us all healthy and thankful for the sun.

All hands wary.
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Kissukka
The quote is very accurate! Lovely Merry.
March 21st, 2020  
