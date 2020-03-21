Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1848
Merry Mischief
“There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.”
—Albert Schweitzer
For the Record,
This day came in with us all healthy and thankful for the sun.
All hands wary.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1848
photos
88
followers
39
following
506% complete
View this month »
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA SL (Typ 601)
Taken
21st March 2020 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruddyabyssiniancat
,
merrymischief
Kissukka
The quote is very accurate! Lovely Merry.
March 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close