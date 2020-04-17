Patio distancing visitors

My sister-in law pushed the double stroller trough the wooded path between our houses today for a short visit. Hunter stayed in the stroller,, but Nora and I were able to hunt for some chipmunk hoes and inspect some spring flowers at a proper distance. T was on a work call in the loft, so she sadly missed them. It was a huge lift for me.



I've also been watching a pair of chickadees inspect a nesting box, I hope they decide to build a nest there. There is the risk of the wrens arriving back and evicting them, that has happened before.