Photo 1884
Merry
Merry was not in the mood to pose and I had only taken one photo today, you can see that in the extras, but here she is. An odd angle, but I think it shows off her beautiful fur color variations, she matches the wood of the kitchen island.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
merry
Pam
She is beautiful!
April 27th, 2020
