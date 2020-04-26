Previous
Merry by berelaxed
Merry

Merry was not in the mood to pose and I had only taken one photo today, you can see that in the extras, but here she is. An odd angle, but I think it shows off her beautiful fur color variations, she matches the wood of the kitchen island.
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Pam
She is beautiful!
April 27th, 2020  
