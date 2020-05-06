Previous
Flashy Papa Oriole by berelaxed
Flashy Papa Oriole

The air outside is filled with birdsongs and this flashy fellow is enjoying fresh oranges at our feeders. He's gorgeous and his song matches his beauty.

I did some fruit and veggie shopping midday at the open air market. The bonus was that I met two of our friends there. We shopped and chatted, properly masked and following all the distance rules. That was absolutely wonderful. We all needed it and will do it again and again I imagine.

I'm enjoying the birds returning, but still waiting for my male hummingbird. The female is here and feeding often. He usually arrives first.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
