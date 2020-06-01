Previous
The peace of cats by berelaxed
Photo 1920

The peace of cats

“Not one of us can rest, be happy, be at home, be at peace with ourselves, until we end hatred and division.” —John Lewis


We were all so proud of Boston and the peaceful protest and marches yesterday until darkness fell. What happened in the late evening into early morning was horrifying and shocking. Our hearts went out to all who were terrified and to our dear friends, ddw, Mr. W and little shivering Mabel who live high above some of the worst danger and looting. It was one of the most upsetting nights recent Massachusetts history.

Photo Details

Kathy Boyles
Love your cat.
June 1st, 2020  
