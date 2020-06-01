The peace of cats

“Not one of us can rest, be happy, be at home, be at peace with ourselves, until we end hatred and division.” —John LewisWe were all so proud of Boston and the peaceful protest and marches yesterday until darkness fell. What happened in the late evening into early morning was horrifying and shocking. Our hearts went out to all who were terrified and to our dear friends, ddw, Mr. W and little shivering Mabel who live high above some of the worst danger and looting. It was one of the most upsetting nights recent Massachusetts history.