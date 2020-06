She left us a year ago today...

To be perfectly honest I'm still pretty much inconsolable still, it was a great loss. T and I will do a quiet little remembrance. We plan to bury some of her ashes in the garden later today when the shade abates some of the blazing heat. She was one in a million. We both know how, to rift on James Taylor, how sweet it was to be loved by her. Raspberry Sally Brown was a precious little character, a soul cat who really wrapped herself around my heart forever.