Celebrating DOMA and Marriage Equality

The Mexican meal in the center is a take out celebration today, the other photos in the collage are from the archives. Raspberry in tie and button, our flags and flowers from a very special friend, celebrating our engagement.



From the blip entry in 2013 that went with the DOMA photo...

Well, we already had the rings(both diamond stones belonged to my mother) and the nearly 21 years together. The DOMA court ruling is what we had been waiting for to officially tie the knot. We talked about it and began looking into what had to be done and how to do it. Yesterday afternoon an email came in from our Swedish family. Lasse said they would like to come and spend Christmas here with us. One thing led to another and before the night was out, T and I had planned a celebration on New Year's Eve, on a large canvas labyrinth we helped create in our church hall. Our former ministers will officiate and then a celebration after back here at Dogcorner.





The anniversary of Raspberry's passing was difficult. We did our little ceremony in the garden, burying some of her ashes and I think that helped as well. She was an absolutely extraordinary cat.



Our Merry is right up there as well, and doing so well with the dreaded cone. Stoic and resourceful, the stitches come out on July 2nd. I hope she doesn't have to keep it on after the stitches have been removed...

